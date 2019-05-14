Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) Holdings Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,711 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Aratana Therapeutics were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PETX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 849.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 133,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 515,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,044,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aratana Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.76 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.14 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETX opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.10 million, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.49. Aratana Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 33.47%. Analysts forecast that Aratana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) Holdings Raised by Deutsche Bank AG” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/aratana-therapeutics-inc-petx-holdings-raised-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States. Its product portfolio includes small molecule therapeutics and therapeutic candidates. The company markets NOCITA, a post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; and canine osteosarcoma vaccine, live listeria vector for the treatment of dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aratana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.