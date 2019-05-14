Analysts Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce sales of $82.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.60 million and the lowest is $76.30 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $117.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $308.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.73 million to $320.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $366.67 million, with estimates ranging from $346.90 million to $410.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 17.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. William Blair started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.60 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut AeroVironment from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $121.32.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,688 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $1,714,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $1,687,671.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,878.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,773. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.