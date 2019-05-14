Amyris (AMRS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) fell 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.25. 899,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,433,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRS. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $325.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.52 million. The company’s revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amyris Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung bought 913,529 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $4,348,398.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,131.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr bought 6,732,369 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $19,321,899.03. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,876.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,478,338 shares of company stock worth $38,172,390. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Amyris by 6.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

