Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Svb Leerink cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.91 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.79. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $17.62.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.82 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.58% and a negative net margin of 386.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,232,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $876,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,583.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,200. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,244,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,523,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,844,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 265,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

