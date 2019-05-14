American National BankShares Inc (AMNB) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 532.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in American National BankShares were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American National BankShares by 703.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National BankShares in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American National BankShares by 58.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in American National BankShares in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American National BankShares by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of American National BankShares stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $414.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.95. American National BankShares Inc has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $42.85.
American National BankShares Profile
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
