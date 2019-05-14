American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.28. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 741.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 547.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 45.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.