Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,822.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The company has a market capitalization of $930.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,181.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,146,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total value of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,075 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

