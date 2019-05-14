Altimmune (ALT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE ALT opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $36.25.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies and vaccines to address the unmet medical needs. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials; HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of bacterial spores that is in Phase I clinical trials.

