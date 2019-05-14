Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Corning by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 24,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Corning by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 516,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 69,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Corning by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,283,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 223,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $7,543,508.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,625.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,108. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.41.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/alpine-woods-capital-investors-llc-has-1-57-million-holdings-in-corning-incorporated-glw.html.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.