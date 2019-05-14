Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. M&T Bank makes up 1.6% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 972.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $133.78 and a 1-year high of $186.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $865,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,416.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $173,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,658. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $165.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

