Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Position Trimmed by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,127,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 12.1% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,179,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,136.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The company has a market capitalization of $790.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,197.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,325.55.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

