Alerus Financial NA Cuts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,901 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $1,021,258,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,668,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,759,000 after buying an additional 3,865,530 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,629,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,561,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,028,000 after purchasing an additional 981,890 shares during the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE RY opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/alerus-financial-na-cuts-stake-in-royal-bank-of-canada-ry.html.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.