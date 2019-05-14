Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Akcea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.40.

AKCA opened at $21.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.39. Akcea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $163.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.40 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.75%. Akcea Therapeutics’s revenue was up 857.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paula Soteropoulos sold 18,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $590,926.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,926.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Marc Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $951,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,173 shares of company stock worth $4,148,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,381,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,318,000 after purchasing an additional 523,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,625,000 after purchasing an additional 113,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,191,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 458,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.