Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

ADAP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.15 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Svb Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $450.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

