Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory T. Went sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $50,488.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,565.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,361 shares of company stock valued at $66,816 in the last three months. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADMS. ValuEngine downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.20.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.05. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 291.22% and a negative return on equity of 108.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

