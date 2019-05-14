Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $181,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM)

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 100.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNM opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/acima-private-wealth-llc-has-181000-position-in-vaneck-vectors-vietnam-etf-vnm.html.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.