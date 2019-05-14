Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,843 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.4% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,239,454,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,762,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,718,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,045,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,755,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,390,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $317,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

NYSE ABT opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 82,732 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,791,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $175,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,643 shares of company stock worth $42,471,501. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/abbott-laboratories-abt-shares-bought-by-dedora-capital-inc.html.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.