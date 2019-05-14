Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abbott exited first quarter 2019 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues figures. We are optimistic about the strong and consistent performance by the company’s EPD and Medical Devices segments on an organic basis. The company has been hogging the limelight within Diabetic Care on growth with FreeStyle Libre. Within Structural Heart, worldwide strong uptake of MitraClip improves further following the FDA approval of its upgraded version. This apart, synergies from Alere consolidation in the form of revenues from Rapid Diagnostics have been driving growth. Abbott's emerging market performance has been promising. Abbott has been outperforming the industry over the past year. On the flip side, sluggish Rhythm Management arm in the United States continues to dent growth. Increasing currency headwinds to some extent dented Abbott’s international performance in the last-reported quarter.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.36.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $80.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $446,682.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,787.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $175,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,643 shares of company stock valued at $42,471,501 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,136.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $38,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $44,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

