Aareal Bank (ARL) Given a €33.30 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €33.30 ($38.72) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nord/LB set a €29.30 ($34.07) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.68 ($39.16).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ARL stock opened at €28.62 ($33.28) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.37. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €25.82 ($30.02) and a 1 year high of €42.25 ($49.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.