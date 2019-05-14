400 Shares in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

