400 Shares in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.
