14,000 Shares in Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Purchased by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “14,000 Shares in Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Purchased by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/14000-shares-in-energy-transfer-lp-unit-et-purchased-by-cypress-capital-management-llc-wy.html.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.