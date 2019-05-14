1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.65.

Shares of FLWS opened at $18.89 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,734,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,535,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

