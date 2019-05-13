Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) PT Set at CHF 375 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 375 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 312 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays set a CHF 310 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 307 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 326.67.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

