Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Portland General Electric (POR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5,680.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2,481.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,548. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $53.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.05 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

POR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $134,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,501.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-increases-position-in-portland-general-electric-por.html.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.