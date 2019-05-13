Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $574,000 Position in Agree Realty Co. (ADC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 555.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other news, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $48,712.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,772.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 6,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $450,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,640,964.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $66.51. 546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 38.49%. Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-has-574000-position-in-agree-realty-co-adc.html.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.