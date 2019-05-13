Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $79.63 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $80.79.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 583,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $21,016,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Janine Pelosi sold 81,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $2,940,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,405,918 shares of company stock worth $83,480,215 over the last ninety days.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

