Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $231.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZBRA. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Wellington Shields downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.75.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $195.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.42. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $237.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $223,711.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,596,038.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 28,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.77, for a total value of $5,767,115.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,042,219.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,894 shares of company stock valued at $23,721,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $507,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $56,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

