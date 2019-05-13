Zap (ZAP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.96 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. Zap has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $2,360.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Zap token can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.23 or 0.07601104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00030833 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000600 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

