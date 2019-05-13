Zacks: L.B. Foster Co (FSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.49 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given L.B. Foster an industry rank of 218 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 447,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 201,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $24.52 on Monday. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 2.13.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $150.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

