Zacks: Kopin Co. (KOPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kopin an industry rank of 87 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
KOPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Kopin in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.32 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Kopin in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective on the stock.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 169.82%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 142,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,239,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 245,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,665,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 780,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.
Featured Story: Overbought
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kopin (KOPN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.