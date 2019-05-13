Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KVH Industries (KVHI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVHI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered KVH Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on KVH Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley started coverage on KVH Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $169.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.17 and a beta of 0.76. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.08 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $59,460.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,752 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,165.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $27,013.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,434.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,306 shares of company stock valued at $331,491. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 565.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KVH Industries (KVHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.