Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the identification and development of orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. The company’s pipeline includes BHV-0223, which is a formulation of a glutamate-modulating agent; BHV-4157, which is a new chemical entity that modulates glutamate and BHV-5000, which is an in-licensed investigational agent of the Company targeting N-Methyl-D-Aspartate receptor antagonism which are in clinical trial stage. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is based in NEW HAVEN, United States. “

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BHVN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Svb Leerink raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.19.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.60. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $64.83.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $5,009,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 88,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $5,189,156.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 373,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,843,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,856 shares of company stock worth $22,279,475. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.