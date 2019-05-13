Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trupanion (TRUP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRUP. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $31.43 on Thursday. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,047.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,958,403.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,643 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. RV Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,039,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Trupanion by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 660,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 1,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 258,372 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,887,000 after buying an additional 227,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $3,355,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

