Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sandstorm Gold (SAND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAND. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $5.07 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 182,490 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

