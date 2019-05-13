Zacks Investment Research Lowers Osram Licht (OSAGF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSRAM Licht AG is a manufacturer of lights. The company’s product primarily consists of infrared and laser lights, lamps and light-emitting diodes. OSRAM Licht AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on OSAGF. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Osram Licht in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Osram Licht from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Osram Licht from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OSAGF opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Osram Licht has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $63.47.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

