Zacks Investment Research Lowers Conduent (CNDT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Conduent from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Conduent in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cross Research lowered shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conduent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE:CNDT opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.32. Conduent has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Conduent by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 344,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 138,060 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 644.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 351,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 304,047 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Conduent by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,435,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 941,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Conduent by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

