Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fate Therapeutics (FATE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FATE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.63.

FATE opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $19.11.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,138.12% and a negative return on equity of 54.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $403,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,558 over the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 248.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy comprising adaptive memory NK cells; FT500, an induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516, an iPSC-derived non-cleavable CD16 engineered NK cell product candidate to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and FT596, a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for patients with hematologic malignancies.

