Zacks: Brokerages Expect SM Energy Co (SM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). SM Energy posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $4.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.25 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Barclays started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Javan D. Ottoson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $73,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,503.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 385,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $21,558,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 193,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

SM traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 128,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,619. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.33 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $33.76.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

