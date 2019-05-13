Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.67% and a negative net margin of 113.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGMO. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In related news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,550. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 73,264 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 46,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.89. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

