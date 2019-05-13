Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liberty Property Trust (LPT) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Liberty Property Trust posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Property Trust.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $156.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks cut Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, CIO Michael T. Hagan sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $1,304,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 194,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $293,323.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,321.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 74.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LPT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,872. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Liberty Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

