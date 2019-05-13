Zacks: Analysts Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to announce $183.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.59 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $185.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $725.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.67 million to $734.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $742.95 million, with estimates ranging from $723.54 million to $757.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, President Richard M. Adams, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $561,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,856,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,516,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. 571,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,868. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. United Bankshares has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

