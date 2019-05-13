Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $425.25 Million

Analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce sales of $425.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.80 million and the highest is $429.00 million. Welbilt reported sales of $420.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.44 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

WBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $16.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $209,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,525 shares in the company, valued at $862,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Josef Matosevic sold 10,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $165,434.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,760 shares of company stock worth $478,775. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,039,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,394,000 after purchasing an additional 102,013 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,383,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,895 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 91,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Welbilt by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,193,000 after acquiring an additional 329,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

WBT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. 1,533,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,537. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

