Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report $191.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.40 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $201.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $790.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $729.67 million to $831.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $874.80 million, with estimates ranging from $732.28 million to $979.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 131.84% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

NYSE MPW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 66,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 273,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $5,121,361.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,160,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,876.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,939,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,331,000 after buying an additional 454,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,368,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,646 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,444,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,704,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,922,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

