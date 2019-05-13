Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowserve Corp (FLS) to Post $0.51 EPS

Analysts predict that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.54. Flowserve reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $890.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.79 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.85.

In other news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $305,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $33,517,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,065,000 after purchasing an additional 339,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 10,159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 286,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 284,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,529,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,295,000 after purchasing an additional 231,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Flowserve by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 258,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 174,044 shares during the last quarter.

Flowserve stock traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Flowserve has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $56.86.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

