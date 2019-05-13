York Water (YORW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on YORW. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of York Water from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of York Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get York Water alerts:

YORW opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $444.27 million, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.24. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 27.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1733 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. York Water’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YORW. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 11,582.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.