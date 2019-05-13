Yelp (YELP) PT Set at $37.00 by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Yelp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Yelp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.42.

YELP stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Yelp had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $235.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $76,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Ramsay sold 19,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $756,750.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $989,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Yelp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,329 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in Yelp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 18,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Yelp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,197 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

