Yelp Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (YELP)

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Yelp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now anticipates that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on YELP. ValuEngine downgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Yelp had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $235.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Ramsay sold 19,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $756,750.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $989,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Yelp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,148 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Yelp by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,772 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Yelp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 166,701 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Yelp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,774 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Yelp by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 115,293 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

