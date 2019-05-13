Xperi (XPER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Xperi from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Xperi stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $23.26. 375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,645. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xperi has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Xperi had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 20.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

