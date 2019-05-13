XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (XFLT) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from XAI OCTAGON FR/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSE XFLT opened at $8.70 on Monday. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Separately, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

