AB Inbev, the planet’s biggest brewer and the owner of brands like Bud and Stella Artois, is currently considering record some of the stocks of its Asian company .

The company, which is located at the town of Leuven, said that the move would lower its high cholesterol levels and permit it to contemplate acquisitions in the area.

AB Inbev is worth about 154 billion euros ($172 billion) and its Asian operations are reportedly worth as much as a third of this.

It possesses brands like Bud from the takeover of Anheuser-Busch from 2008, in addition to Corona, Becks, and Fosters. As it was bought by it next rival it further established its dominance in the market in 2015.